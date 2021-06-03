Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

WYGPY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of WYGPY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36. Worley has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

