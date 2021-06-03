WOWswap (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,302.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $43,302.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00026432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00284569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.26 or 0.01277355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,675.42 or 0.99998034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033337 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.