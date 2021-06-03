WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,004.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 423206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974 ($12.73).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 964.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,960.

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

