Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.45% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $615,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

