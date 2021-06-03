Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

WYNMF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.