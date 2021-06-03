Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.95). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($6.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $105,060,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $134.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

