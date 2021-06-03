X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $22,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $22,008.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

