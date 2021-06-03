Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Xerox worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

