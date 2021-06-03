XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0004

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $537,068.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01000708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.78 or 0.09336034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00052287 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,830,262,354 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

