XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Increased to $50.30 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $50.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.28.

NYSE XPEV opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $152,073,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after buying an additional 3,497,601 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

