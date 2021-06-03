Xponance Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

NYSE:SNV opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

