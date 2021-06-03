Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of LITE opened at $81.33 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

