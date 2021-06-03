Xponance Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Catalent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.57. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

