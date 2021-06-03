Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

