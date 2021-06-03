Xponance Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.52.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

