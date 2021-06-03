Xponance Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

