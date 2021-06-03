Xponance Inc. Sells 514 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 39.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 459.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $26.12 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

