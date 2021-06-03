Xponance Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

