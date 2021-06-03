xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $2.89 on Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.61 million and $331.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00007448 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007225 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002744 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004207 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060519 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

