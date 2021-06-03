XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.02 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $92.02 million and $425,468.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00082511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.01029358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.95 or 0.09566724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051940 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.