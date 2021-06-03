Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Yatra Online worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on YTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

