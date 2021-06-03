Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Yext stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 77,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at $46,866,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,008 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.