Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

