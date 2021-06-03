Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.26. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

