Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $239,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vipshop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

