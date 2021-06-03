Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $207,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

