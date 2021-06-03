Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $185.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $775.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $866.77 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.04. 9,131,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,911. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 6.58. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

