Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 26.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cerner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

