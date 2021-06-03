Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.50. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $775.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

