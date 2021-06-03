Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post $185.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $195.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $711.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 1,421,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,806. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 491,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.