Zacks: Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Shares of trivago stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

