Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

