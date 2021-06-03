Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,412. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $33.71. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

