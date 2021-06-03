Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $10,136,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

