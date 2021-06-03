Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 372,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,005. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,961.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

