Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.