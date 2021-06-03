Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of GLNG opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.95. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

