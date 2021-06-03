Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.41 on Friday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

