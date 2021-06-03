Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post $1.24 EPS

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.54. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $88.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.