Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.54. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $88.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

