Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 644,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,445. Arconic has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.64.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arconic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

