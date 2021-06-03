Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 151,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,063. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $585.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

