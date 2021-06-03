Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $84.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.10 million and the highest is $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,905. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $793.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.