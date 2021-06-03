Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. Gogo posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

GOGO opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

