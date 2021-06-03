Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $155.28 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ICON Public by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

