Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.33). Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immatics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

IMTX opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

