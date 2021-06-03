Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.65. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

