Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Raymond James lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

