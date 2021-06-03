Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.56. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

TopBuild stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.98. 3,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.54.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

