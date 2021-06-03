Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,218,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 568,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

