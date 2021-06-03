Zacks: Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

GPI opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,290 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

